Google to roll out a new editor for Google Photos on Android

Google is rolling out an improved editor in the Google Photos app on Android.
The updated editor will be equipped with a range of features including smart suggestions and granular adjustments.
Google will add a new tab within the editor that will provide AI (artificial intelligence)-powered smart suggestions for photo editing. The one-tap suggestions build on the existing Google Photos suggestions feature which helps users edit their photos in terms of brightening, rotating or archiving a picture while viewing it.
The Suggestions tab will use machine learning to provide suggestions “that are tailored to the specific photo” that a user is editing.
It will also provide existing suggestions such as Enhance and Color Pop. For the photo editing app on Pixel devices, Google will be adding more suggestions in the coming months.
“If you want to see what changes were applied, many suggestions will show the specific edits that changed your photo, allowing you to customise further,” Google explained in an official blog post.
It has also made granular adjustments such as brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth, etc. easier to use with the editor’s new layout. Users can scroll their editing options within the layout.
For Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, Google will add a new editing feature that uses machine learning “to improve the lighting on faces in portraits.”
Users will be “able to adjust the light position and brightness post-capture through the Google Photos app.”
