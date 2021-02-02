Google to roll out an ‘about this result’ feature on Search

Google has announced a new feature that will provide additional context to users for searches and features on Google Search.

It has begun beta testing its ‘about this result’ feature for users.

“Starting today, next to most results on Google, you’ll begin to see a menu icon that you can tap to learn more about the result or feature and where the information is coming from. With this additional context, you can make a more informed decision about the sites you may want to visit and what results will be most useful for you,” Google said in a blog post.

For search results, the feature will display a description of the website from Wikipedia when available.

If a website doesn’t have a Wikipedia description, the tech giant will show users additional context that may be available, such as when it first indexed the site.

Different information

For features that Google provides to organise different types of information such as job listings or local business listings, users will see a description about how it sources that information from sites on the web, or from businesses themselves, and presents it.

“You’ll also be able to quickly see if your connection to the site is secure based on its use of the HTTPS protocol, which encrypts all data between the website and the browser you’re using, to help you stay safe as you browse the web,” Google added.

The tech giant is initially rolling out the feature in English in the US on desktop, mobile web and the Google App on Android.