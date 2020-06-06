Google to roll out Currents to G-Suite users from July 6

Google will make its engagement platform Currents, a replacement for Google Plus available to all its G-Suite users starting July 6, the company announced in a recent email to G-Suite administrators.

Currents is a platform that lets administrators engage in discussions with their employees.

“Currents makes it easy to have meaningful discussions by enabling leaders and employees to exchange ideas across the organization and gather valuable feedback and input from others — without flooding inboxes,” Google described the platform as quoted by 9to5Google.

The search giant had shut down its Google Plus platform, a social media platform meant to rival the likes of Facebook back in 2019 due to decreased usage, the Verge reported. However, the platform was available for G-Suite customers.

The entire user base of Google Plus will now be moved on to Currents which is more along the lines of enterprise communication platforms like Slack.

Currents had a simple user interface with a home stream which can be organized either chronologically or by relevance. Users can share links, images, text, polls, and content from their Google Drive accounts. The tech giant will also provide moderation features for company admins. They can also direct a custom stream for select employees and also track the engagement on the platform.

“Admins can shape the discussion in the organization by creating custom streams to promote specific content to a targeted set of employees or the entire company. Additionally, admins can measure engagement across the platform with metrics to track usage and understand what content is resonating across the organization,” Google said.

Google Plus users will be transitioned to the platform where the URL for Google Plus will now direct them to the Currents URL. As for the mobile app, an update to Google+ for Android and iOS will come with the new Currents branding.