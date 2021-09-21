Info-tech

Google to roll out search filters for Gmail on Android

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 21, 2021

Feature will be available to all Google Workspace, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

Google has announced an updated search service for Gmail on Android that includes search filters.

“You can now quickly and easily filter email and search results on Android mobile devices to find the one specific email or information you’re looking for,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

Users can type a query and narrow down the results using search filters from a drop-down list like “from: colleague’s name”, or a specific timeframe.

“When searching for emails by sender, users can choose from a list of suggested senders or search for emails from multiple senders,” it said.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, it introduced new features on Google Meet, including improved visibility for participants.

Last year, the tech giant introduced low-light mode for Meet on mobile, using AI to automatically adjust a user’s video to make them more visible if they’re in a dark environment.

Google Meet on the web can automatically detect when a user appears underexposed and enhances the brightness to improve their visibility.

Google has also rolled out a new Admin setting to control the ability of participants to present from Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly to Google Meet.

Admins can turn this feature on or off for their organisation with a new setting.

Published on September 21, 2021

