Google to roll out tab groups, grid view on Android: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on January 31, 2021 Published on January 31, 2021

Google is rolling out a new grid view along with the tab groups feature for Google Chrome on Android, according to reports.

Some users took to Twitter to report that they had received an update with the new grid view fro Chrome on Android.

According to 9to5Google, the new grid view layout replaces the last of cards vertically arranged on the screen with smaller tabs.

The tech giant is also rolling out the tab groups feature announced last year for users on Android. Tab groups feature lets users drag and drop one tab on the another in order to group them together. They can also create a tab group by opening the overflow menu and selecting Group Tabs. Users can also see a new option to Open in a new tab in group option by long-pressing a link, as per the report.

The feature was earlier rolled out for the desktop version of the browser.

Grid view has been available for Chrome on iOS for a while now, according to Gadgets360.

On Android, users will be able to see a New Tab label in the top-left corner of the page with the new update.

The Google Chrome grid view and tab group features have started rolling out on Google Chrome 88 update. It has been appearing for some users via a server-side update, as per reports.

