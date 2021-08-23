Google to shut down its Android Auto for phone screens app with Android 12

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Google will be shutting down its Android Auto for phone screens app with the arrival of Android 12. The app named “Android Auto for Phone Screens” was launched in 2019 after the tech giant had to delay Google Assistant Driving Mode.
It will now be moving users to Google Assistant driving mode with Android 12, 9to5Google reported. Google’s Android Auto let’s users connect to their smartphones, and control their journey. However, not all cars come with built-in support for Android Auto.
The Android Auto for phone screens app lets users use Android Auto on their phone screen with a phone running Android 10. “If you have Android 10 and an Android Auto compatible car, you can project to your car display without downloading this app. Simply plug in your phone to get started,” reads the description of the app on the Play Store.
Also read: Google removes from Play Store malicious apps masquerading as cryptocurrency cloud mining platforms
With the Android Auto for phone screens app, users can route to their next destination using Google Maps or Waze with real-time GPS navigation and traffic alerts, have Google Assistant check their calendar, set reminders, get updates on the news, set custom do not disturb messages while driving, among other features.
It also allowed users to make calls, navigate, text and play music. Google has now confirmed to 9to5Google in a statement that Android Auto for Phone Screens is shutting down with the release of Android 12 but it will still be available on older versions of the OS.
“Google Assistant driving mode is our next evolution of the mobile driving experience. For the people who use Android Auto in supported vehicles, that experience isn’t going away. For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time,” Google said in a statement as quoted by the report.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...