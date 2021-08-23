Google to shut down its Android Auto for phone screens app with Android 12

Google will be shutting down its Android Auto for phone screens app with the arrival of Android 12. The app named “Android Auto for Phone Screens” was launched in 2019 after the tech giant had to delay Google Assistant Driving Mode.

It will now be moving users to Google Assistant driving mode with Android 12, 9to5Google reported. Google’s Android Auto let’s users connect to their smartphones, and control their journey. However, not all cars come with built-in support for Android Auto.

The Android Auto for phone screens app lets users use Android Auto on their phone screen with a phone running Android 10. “If you have Android 10 and an Android Auto compatible car, you can project to your car display without downloading this app. Simply plug in your phone to get started,” reads the description of the app on the Play Store.

With the Android Auto for phone screens app, users can route to their next destination using Google Maps or Waze with real-time GPS navigation and traffic alerts, have Google Assistant check their calendar, set reminders, get updates on the news, set custom do not disturb messages while driving, among other features.

It also allowed users to make calls, navigate, text and play music. Google has now confirmed to 9to5Google in a statement that Android Auto for Phone Screens is shutting down with the release of Android 12 but it will still be available on older versions of the OS.

“Google Assistant driving mode is our next evolution of the mobile driving experience. For the people who use Android Auto in supported vehicles, that experience isn’t going away. For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time,” Google said in a statement as quoted by the report.