Google is rolling out the ‘cinematic photos’ feature to its Google Photos, as per the company’s Telegram channel. The feature aims to provide users the perk to enhance any photo of their choice.

Back in December 2020, Google Photos got the feature, and it was Google’s decision to choose which photos should get the cinematic edit giving a three-dimensional effect. Until now, users had no way to upgrade a photo by themselves.

The company said that feature is introduced on demand and is already available for Pixel users and Google One subscribers.

How to enhance Google Photos with cinematic effect

Open Google Photos .

. Click on Library icon in the down-right corner.

icon in the down-right corner. Then tap on Utiliities .

. Scroll down to Create new to find Cinematic Photos option.