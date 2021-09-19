Google updates blocking feature in Drive preventing users from blocking users in trusted domains

Google has released a new update for the Workspace feature that lets users block other users on Google Drive, preventing users from blocking other users in trusted domain.

The tech giant had announced the feature which gives users the ability to block another user in Google Drive earlier in May and began rolling out the feature in July.

It is now updating how the feature can be applied to users in trusted domains.

"Previously, user blocks could be applied to any user outside of your domain. With this update, user blocks will no longer work with users in trusted domains," the tech giant explained in a blog post.

"Any previous blocks established for users in trusted domains will no longer be enforced in Google Drive, but will continue to be enforced in other apps and services," it added.

If blocked, the user will not be able to share any Drive items with the user who has blocked them.

Furthermore, items owned by the blocked user will not be able to be shared with them or be shown when they are browsing Google Drive.

Additionally, even the items previously shared by them will not be available to the user they've blocked.

Apart from trusted domains, users can’t block users within their domain. Blocking a user on Drive will also block them from interacting with them on other apps and services.

The feature is meant to increase the safety of the user's and prevent harassment.

Removing all existing files and folders shared by another user can help them get rid of all spam or abusive content shared from a specific user at one time.

The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.