Google updates Password Manager for Android and Chrome

Google is updating its build-in password for Android and Chrome as an alternative to services offered by 1Password and Bitwarden, The Verge reported.

The company is working on the password manager design for a simple and unified management experience. According to reports, it will include a feature to group multiple passwords on the same site. On Android, a ‘Touch-to-login’ feature will let users enter credentials through a pop-up for quicker login. Reports suggest that Google allows users to add a shortcut to Google Password Manager to their Android home screen.

Google’s password manager already has the ability to check weak and reused passwords, The Verge said. It also has the ability to autofill saved passwords across Chrome on iOS. The tech giant said it is continuing to invest in its password manager to support emerging technologies like passwordless passkey, a feature Apple also intends to bring to Safari.