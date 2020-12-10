Google was top app publisher worldwide in November: Report

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Google was the highest-ranking mobile app publisher worldwide in November, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
“Google was the highest ranking mobile publisher worldwide for November 2020, with more than 259 million installs,” Sensor Tower said in a blog post.
According to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform, Google was followed by Facebook as the second-ranked mobile publisher worldwide in November with over 218 million installs.
The top five publishers also included Voodoo, AppLovin, and Bytedance in terms of the highest number of installs across the globe.
Microsoft and Tencent also made it to the top ten.
Earlier this month, Sensor Tower had shared data on the most popular non-gaming apps last month. WhatsApp was the most downloaded non-gaming mobile app across the globe in November 2020 with close to 58 million installs last month.
India accounted for 30 per cent of the app’s total downloads, while Nigeria was at 10 per cent.
TikTok grossed the highest revenue in November with more than $123 million in user spending, 3.7 times its revenue in November 2019.
