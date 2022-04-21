Google will block third-party call recording apps on Android phones from May 11

Google has made some modifications to its Play Store Policy which will come into effect from May 11, 2022. The app developers would not be permitted to use Accessibility API for call recording on Play Store.

The company has actively discouraged call recording on Android over the years. It kicked off call recording API with Android 6.0. With the Android 10 update, Google has completely blocked call recording over the microphone.

According to a post by a Reddit user, the Play Store policy will prevent third-party apps from recording calls on Android devices. It will affect users who do not have an inbuilt call recorder on their phones.

The change does not affect default dialer apps. “If the app is the default dialer on the phone and also pre-loaded, accessibility is not required to get access to the incoming audio stream and hence would not be in violation,” Google said.

Google has clarified the changes in its developer seminar. Two-way call recording with Bluetooth/ headphones is also blocked. XDA Developers noted that the Google Phone app, which offers built-in call recording, is exempt from the change. The company has not clarified how it will enforce the change.