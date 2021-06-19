Google working on a ‘Find My Device’ network for Android users: Report

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Google is working on a ‘Find My Device’ network for Android, according to reports.
The latest beta version of Google Play Services includes a feature named ‘Spot’ to enable “Find My Device network” capability, leveraging a user’s Android phone to locate other devices, as spotted by 9to5Google.
According to an official support page, GOogle’s current Find My Device system meant for Android phones and tablets as well as a WearOs watch requires the phone to be connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi.
With the Spot feature as noticed in the beta version, Google may be looking to improve upon its current network, leveraging its network of 3 billion Android devices and create a network similar to Apple’s Find My.
Apple’s Find My network uses Bluetooth signals to find devices even when they are offline.
According to 9to5Google, users can turn the feature on/off and exclude themselves from the network.As per the description, the feature helps users find “other people’s devices.” However, it does not specify what devices does the feature extend to i.e. just phones or other devices including tablets and a WearOS watch.
The feature has currently been spotted in beta. Google is yet to officially comment or provide details on the same.
