Google Workspace for Android tablets get new features

Google has announced enhancements to its Workspace appson tablets.

The tech giant introduced Android 12L earlier in the year, and at I/O 2022, revealed plans to update more than 20 Google apps on tablets to optimise them for larger screens. Google is now adding these features to its Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Keep.

New Features

Google has included the ability to drag text or images between two Workspace apps. This multitasking feature allows users to extract content from apps, including Chrome or Sheets, and drop them in another document or spreadsheet.

Google adds the multitasking feature

Users can include files, and add links to Drive by dragging the file into an open app like Keep.

Drag and drop content to Google Drive

Users can effortlessly drag and drop images saved in Keep notes to other apps.

Adding images from Google Keep

Google also allows users to open two Drive windows simultaneously. To access the two windows, the user has to select the ‘Open in new window’ option from the three-dot menu of a Google Drive file.

Users can open two Google Drive windows

The tech giant is also adding shortcuts for individuals using tablets with an external keyword. According to Google, these updates “will roll out to Android’s large screens with Google Workspace, and personal Google accounts over the next few weeks.”

Google announced these enhancements to Workspace apps after it launched the redesigned logo of its Play Store app, marking its 10 th anniversary. Tian Lim, VP of Google Play, said in a statement, “We are introducing a new logo that reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our products — Search, Assistant, Photos and Gmail.”

