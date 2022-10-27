Google made a change to its individual plan, bringing the storage up from 15GB to 1TB, as reported in a blog post on its official site. Regular workspace users like entrepreneurs and working officials will soon get this significant storage upgrade free. Ample Google Workspace storage would mean enough storage for Drive and Gmail, separately.

Google also stated that users won’t need to do anything, as it will be updated automatically. Earlier, Google allowed the same amount of Workspace storage that comes with a free Gmail account. If anytime you run out of the given storage, you would need to increase the story space via Google One.

People can also send multiple emails to multiple people through the multi-send mode. Users can use mail merge tags, such as @firstname, to personalize these email.

Google is bringing the Workspace individual plan to the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece, and Argentina.