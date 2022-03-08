Google’s Android 12L update for larger screens coming to devices later this year

Google has introduced 12L, an update to Android 12 for Android’s larger screens. The tech giant will roll out the update to select tablets and foldables with planned updates from Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft starting later this year.

“We’re introducing 12L, an update to Android 12 with features that will make tablets and foldables simpler and easier to use,” Andrei Popescu, VP of Engineering, Android said in a blog post. The update includes a host of new features including a new layout for easier viewing.

With 12L, the display will be optimised for the home screen, lock screen, notification shade, device set-up screens, settings and more, for tablet and foldable screens. It has moved notifications and quick tiles to their own dedicated columns to give users more space to view and swipe away their notifications on 12L.

Better features

When setting up a new device, users will also be able to see more information with a two-column layout. They will be be able to make changes to features in their Settings without having to go in and out of each section.

“Let’s say you’re looking to change the wallpaper on your device — select “Wallpaper & style” from the navigation panel and make your pick on the side, all in one view,” Popescu explained.

It has also added a taskbar to help multitaskers launch and switch between apps on the spot. Users can also drag-and-drop any app from the taskbar to enter split-screen mode.

“You can watch a YouTube video while you scan the news, or search for accommodations for an upcoming trip in a Chrome browser while you view its location in Google Maps,” Popescu explained. “We’ll continue to build more features and functionalities to help you make the most of your larger screen devices in Android 13 and beyond,” Popescu said.