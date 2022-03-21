Google’s Chrome OS supports variable refresh rate

Google is testing for variable refresh rate (VRR) displays in the Chrome OS 101 Dev Channel. It was first spotted by Kevin Tofel at About Chromebooks.

It allows the monitor refresh rate to synchronise with the game frame rate to avoid lag. To enable VRR, the user has to enable a flag at chrome://flags#enable-variable-refresh-rate. The feature is expected to provide a smoother gaming experience on Chrome OS.

Android Police wrote quoting a report, it may be possible to get the feature working by connecting your device to an external monitor that supports variable refresh rates.

Windows supports this feature for gaming and extends the feature to its newer TV versions and consoles like Xbox Series X, according to the Android Police. Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also have adaptive refresh rate displays.