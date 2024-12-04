The Telangana Government has entered into a partnership with Google to establish India’s first Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in Hyderabad.

The GSEC in Hyderabad would be the first of its kind in the APAC region after Tokyo and only the fifth in the world, with similar facilities in Dublin, Munich, and Malaga.

This GSEC is a specialised international cybersecurity hub that will play a vital role in developing advanced security and online safety products for the Indian context.

The centre will focus on cutting-edge research, AI-driven security solutions, and creating a collaborative platform for leading cybersecurity experts and researchers. It also aims to foster skill development, boost employment, and enhance cybersecurity capabilities in India.

Google, which has its largest employee base in Hyderabad, is currently building its largest office in the world outside of its headquarters here. The GSEC was initially announced on October 3, 2024, at the Google for India 2024 Conclave, leading to a competition between states to bag this investment.

“We are very proud that Google has chosen Hyderabad for setting up the GSEC. This partnership is a testament to Hyderabad’s standing as a leading IT and innovation hub in the country, and world,” A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister, said in a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit