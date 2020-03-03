Google’s former self-driving project Waymo raises $2.25 billion in first external investment round

Self-driving technology company, Waymo, has raised $2.25 billion in its first external investment round.

What began as Google’s self-driving car project aiming to autonomously cover 100-mile routes in Toyota Prius vehicles, has now raised billions from companies other than parent, Alphabet, in its first outside investment round, since being spun off as an individual tech company under Alphabet in 2016. Multiple auto investment giants participated in the funding round, the company said on Monday.

The funding round was led by Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Mubadala Investment Company. Additional investors included Magna International, Andreessen Horowitz, and AutoNation, as well as its parent company Alphabet.

"We've always approached our mission as a team sport, collaborating with our OEM and supplier partners, our operations partners, and the communities we serve to build and deploy the world's most experienced driver," said John Krafcik, CEO, Waymo. “Today, we're expanding that team, adding financial investors and important strategic partners, who bring decades of experience investing in and supporting successful technology companies building transformative products.”

The company has not specified its exact expansion strategy with the new funding.

Krafcik said, “With this injection of capital and business acumen, alongside Alphabet, we’ll deepen our investment in our people, our technology, and our operations, all in support of the deployment of the Waymo Driver around the world.”

Waymo’s autonomous vehicles have driven more than 20 million miles on public roads across over 25 cities, and over 10 billion miles in simulation, according to an official statement.

Waymo’s Waymo One was the world’s first public self-driving ride-hailing service, serving thousands of customers in Arizona. Waymo’s self-driving tech, the Waymo Driver, has been deployed across a variety of vehicle platforms and business applications, including its goods delivery services, Waymo Via.

The company has also entered into an exclusive partnership with Renault and Nissan. It will research the use of commercial autonomous vehicles for passengers and packages in France and Japan, TechCrunch reported.

Alphabet’s Waymo autonomous vehicles, life sciences and drone delivery companies brought in $172 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, with an operating loss of more than $2 billion, according to its filings.