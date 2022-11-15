Google announced that the beta version of its Health Connect app is now available on the Play Store. The application will act as a one-stop solution to access health and fitness data from various apps.

Currently, it supports ten apps, including MyFitnessPal, Oura, and Peloton. It provides centralised privacy controls to users.

“Android users will now be able to sync and get credit for their Peloton workouts in apps like Oura, MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers, and Lifesum,” Google said in a blog post.

“Now, through a single integration with Health Connect, Peloton Members will have the option to share their workout stats across the ecosystem of apps they use to support their overall wellness,” it added.

Health Connect provides a standardised data schema that supports over forty-plus data types across six categories, TechCrunch reported.

According to reports, Google has not revealed its plan regarding a public release.

App integrations

It currently has integrations with apps, including Fitbit, Samsung Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, Oura, WeightWatchers, Flo, Lifesum, Signos, Tonal, Outdooractive, and Proov Insight.

The tech giant has collaborated with Samsung to develop Health Connect and announced the initiative earlier this year at its I/O Developer Conference.

