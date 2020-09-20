Google’s policies arbitrary, above the laws of country, says Paytm

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
Vijay Shekhar Sharma backed Paytm on Sunday and said Google and its employees are making policies which are over and above the laws of the country, and are arbitrarily implementing them. Paytm made its way back into Google’s Play Store on Friday hours after it was removed allegedly for violating the Internet giant’s policy on unregulated gambling apps.
“There is a bigger question here that the Indian start-up ecosystem and developers should think about. As a start-up, we are running law-abiding businesses. Google and its employees are making policies which are over and above the laws of our country, and are arbitrarily implementing them, Paytm said in a blog post. “We were forced to comply with Google’s mandate of removing our UPI cashback offer and scratch cards to get re-listed,” Paytm said. Paytm said that Google owns Android which is the operating system on over 95 per cent of smartphones in India. Google has enormous control over which apps are downloaded. It also makes billions in advertising revenues from the Indian start-ups that make these apps. In many cases like maps, email, payments, shopping and cloud storage, Google also has apps that compete with other apps, , it said.
“On September 18 at 11:30 am, we received an email from Google Play Support informing that the Paytm Android app had been delisted. This was the first time that Google was sending us a notification regarding our UPI cashback & scratch cards campaign. We were not given any opportunity to respond to their concerns or put forth our views,” Paytm said.
“We maintain that our cashback campaign was within guidelines, as well as all laws of the land. It is not related to gambling in any manner whatsoever,”it added. Paytm said Google’s own payment app, Google Pay regularly runs similar campaigns in India.
A Google spokesperson responded that “offering cashback and vouchers alone do not constitute a violation of our Google Play gambling policies. Last week we reiterated our Play Store gambling policies. Our policies don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting, including daily fantasy sports in India.”
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
The fund invests at least 70% of net assets in debt and up to 30% in equities
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...