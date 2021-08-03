Google’s Smart Compose feature now available for comments

Google is expanding its Smart Compose feature to include comments in Google Slides, Sheets, and Drawings.

The tech giant had announced Smart Compose in Google Docs last year. The feature uses machine learning to offer suggestions while a user is typing

"Smart Compose saves you time by cutting back on repetitive writing, reducing the chance of spelling and grammatical errors, and suggesting relevant contextual phrases," Google explained in a blog post.

Smart Compose is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

The feature is now being expanded to users for other tools on Workspace including Sheets, Slides and Drawings.

Users can turn on Smart Compose from the Preferences option in Tools. To turn Smart Compose on or off, users will need to click on the Show Smart Compose suggestions option.

To accept a Smart Compose suggestion while typing, users can press the tab key or the right-arrow key. For Android or iOS, they can swipe right over the suggested text.

The feature is now available for all users

This includes users Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Frontline, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, Cloud Identity Free and Cloud Identity Premium.