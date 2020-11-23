Google’s Task Mate app now testing in India: Report

Google is currently testing an app called ‘Task Mate’ in India that lets users earn by completing various tasks listed on the app, according to reports.

First reported by 9to5Google citing a Reddit post, the tech giant is testing a beta version of the app with limited testers in India. The app is currently visible as an early access app made by Google on the Play Store.

“Task Mate (beta) is limited to selected testers at the moment. Please only download this app if you have a referral code as we are unable to extend further invites at this time,” reads the app page on Google Play Store.

The app, which is currently in development, lets users earn by completing various tasks posted by businesses across the world.

“Task Mate is a beta app made by Google that provides access to a variety of simple tasks, posted by businesses around the world. For example, take a photo of a nearby restaurant, answer survey questions about your preferences, or help translate sentences from English to your local language,” reads the app’s description.

According to the examples shared by Google, users can choose to perform various ‘Filed tasks’ ‘Sitting tasks’ that they are interested in or choose to skip tasks. Tasks can be completed at any time, from anywhere.

How to earn monet

Users will be paid in local currency for the tasks that they complete accurately. For this, they will need an account with a third-party payments processor, as per the app description.

“When you’re ready to cash out, simply register your e-wallet or account with our payment partner in our app, then visit your profile page and hit the “cash out” button. You can then withdraw your earnings in your local currency,” reads the description.