GOQii raises $50 million in Series C led by Sumeru Ventures

Healthtech start-up GOQii raised $50 million in series C funding in a mix of equity, preference shares, notes and debt. The equity round was led by Sumeru Ventures, a global fund with focus on next generation technology areas.

GOQii is a tech-enabled healthcare platform that brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem to its users. GOQii’s offerings include fitness tracker app, coaching, healthstore, insurance and many others.

The capital raised will be used to grow the insurance and digital therapeutics vertical in India. The start-up will also launch its international offerings focusing on various solutions around preventive healthcare.

Other investors

UK-based primary health care and community services provider Modality (Digality) also participated in the round along with 9 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, funds advised by MegaDelta, Mitsui, The Times Group, Ascendo, Akbar Khan and Sanjay Narang.

The venture debt funding was led by Blacksoil Capital and Trifecta Capital.

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted to onboard Sumeru Ventures and all other investors. GOQii has been a pioneer in the connected health ecosystem in India. We are strong believers in the positive impact preventive healthcare technology can create in the lives of millions of people in India and globally. This funding round would help GOQii not only strengthen its current offerings but also expand in insurance, digital therapeutics and international markets, where the foundation has already been built by us over the years.”

Saumen Chakraborty, Managing Director, Sumeru Venture, added, “We are delighted to invest in GOQii and join this shared journey of positive impact making. Health is a fundamental need which can not be met with the traditional curative infrastructur ealone. GOQii has been a significant contributor to the preventive healthcare ecosystem in India. We are confident that this funding round would help GOQii scale it to further heights.”