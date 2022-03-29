GOQii to launch Health Metaverse, raises $10 million in extended Series C round from Animoca Brands

GOQii Inc has announced that it has raised $10 million in an extended Series C Equity round of funding from Animoca Brands.

It will collaborate with Animoca Brands and its ecosystem companies and projects to develop various offerings that leverage blockchain tokens and gamification in preventive healthcare.

GOQii is a smart tech-enabled healthcare platform. Its offerings include fitness tracker, app, coaching, healthstore and insurance, among others. Animoca Brands has an extensive portfolio of over 170 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralised projects contributing to building the open metaverse.

GOQii had recently announced a $50-million Series C round which included participation from investors including Sumeru Ventures, Modality (Digality), 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts and others. The funding from Animoca Brands comes in the form of an extended Series C fund raising.

GOQii’s existing investors include Mitsui, funds managed by MegaDelta, DSG Consumer Partners, Galaxy Digital, Denlow Investment Trust, Edelweiss, Cheetah Mobile, GWC, Ratan Tata, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Pravin Gandhi and Amit Singhal, among others.

Virtual token

Its metaverse ecosystem will be powered by a virtual token programme, the Token.

“Consumers will receive the virtual token, which powers the GOQii metaverse ecosystem that incentivises healthy behaviours and gamified fitness actions. These tokens can then be used to unlock products, services, purchase NFTs, participate in special events and game modes, and access curated and discounted health-focused goods, medical services and insurance products,” it explained in an official release.

GOQii launched ‘GOQii Cash,’ a virtual rewards programme for completing steps, taken targets and other health goals in 2018,. GOQii Cash can be redeemed at the GOQii Health Store for discounts. The GOQii Health Store is a healthcare marketplace with over 200 brands and more than 6,000 products, including supplements, ayurveda products, healthy snacks, fitness equipment and other offerings from brands such as Kapiva, Sri Sri Tatvaa, TGL, Yoga Bar, Sleepy Owl, Neemans and others.

Making people healthier

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, said, “We are excited to onboard Animoca Brands to the GOQii journey. Animoca Brands is one of the most prestigious names when it comes to gamification and blockchain. Web 3.0 is going to change the way companies interact with consumers. This investment from Animoca Brands and the close partnership will help GOQii bring best-of-class products to consumers and further keep them motivated to #betheforce in their journey of fitness.”

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, said, “Animoca Brands is delighted to invest in GOQii and support its mission to make people healthier. GOQii has built a platform that leverages the power of gamification to make the preventive healthcare journey enjoyable for the masses, and we look forward to leveraging its synergies with OliveX and other companies in our portfolio.”