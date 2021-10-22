Government amends Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The government on Friday notified Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021 to incorporate the provisions related to nominal one-time compensation and uniform procedure for establishment of overground telegraph line in the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016, and it has fixed a cap of ₹1,000 per km.
“The amount of one-time compensation for establishment of overground telegraph line will be maximum ₹1,000 per km. Documentation for RoW application for overground telegraph line has been made simple,” the Ministry of Communications said.
In earlier notifications it was ₹1,000 only per km, but the State local municipalities have always objected they be charged more and demanded more for the compensation. And, earlier the RoW Rules had covered only underground optical fibre cable (OFC) and mobile towers.
The notification said there will also be no fee other than administrative fee and restoration charges for establishing, maintaining, working, repairing, transferring or shifting the underground and over ground telegraph infrastructure.
“These amendments will ease RoW related permission procedures for establishment and augmentation of digital communications infrastructure across the country. With a robust pan India digital infrastructure, the digital divide between rural-urban and rich-poor will be bridged,” it said.
The notification added that e-governance and financial inclusion will be strengthened, doing business will be easy, information and communication needs of citizens and enterprises will be fulfilled, and ultimately the dream of India’s transition to a digitally empowered economy and society will be translated into a reality.
“As part of the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, this directive stipulates that necessary infrastructure be built at the lowest logistical costs,” Cellular Operators Association of India said.
According to industry veterans, the desired clarity for laying overhead OFC is also available with this amendment in place now, which will go a long way in creating necessary infrastructure to cater to forthcoming 5G rollouts in the country.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...