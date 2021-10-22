Government amends Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2021

The government on Friday notified Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2021 to incorporate the provisions related to nominal one-time compensation and uniform procedure for establishment of overground telegraph line in the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016, and it has fixed a cap of ₹1,000 per km.

“The amount of one-time compensation for establishment of overground telegraph line will be maximum ₹1,000 per km. Documentation for RoW application for overground telegraph line has been made simple,” the Ministry of Communications said.

In earlier notifications it was ₹1,000 only per km, but the State local municipalities have always objected they be charged more and demanded more for the compensation. And, earlier the RoW Rules had covered only underground optical fibre cable (OFC) and mobile towers.

The notification said there will also be no fee other than administrative fee and restoration charges for establishing, maintaining, working, repairing, transferring or shifting the underground and over ground telegraph infrastructure.

“These amendments will ease RoW related permission procedures for establishment and augmentation of digital communications infrastructure across the country. With a robust pan India digital infrastructure, the digital divide between rural-urban and rich-poor will be bridged,” it said.

E-governance and financial inclusion

The notification added that e-governance and financial inclusion will be strengthened, doing business will be easy, information and communication needs of citizens and enterprises will be fulfilled, and ultimately the dream of India’s transition to a digitally empowered economy and society will be translated into a reality.

“As part of the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, this directive stipulates that necessary infrastructure be built at the lowest logistical costs,” Cellular Operators Association of India said.

According to industry veterans, the desired clarity for laying overhead OFC is also available with this amendment in place now, which will go a long way in creating necessary infrastructure to cater to forthcoming 5G rollouts in the country.