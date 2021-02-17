Govt approves over Rs 12000 cr PLI scheme for telecom sector

The Cabinet has approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth ₹12,195 crore for telecom equipment manufacturing, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is positioning India as a global powerhouse for manufacturing, and has created a conducive environment for ease of doing business.

The Cabinet has approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing worth ₹12,195 crore. The government expects that the scheme will lead to ₹2,44,200 crore incremental production of telecom equipment in the country in the next five years, Prasad said.

The Minister said that soon the government will come up with a PLI scheme to encourage production of laptops and tablet PCs.