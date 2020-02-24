Info-tech

Govt asks telcos to submit self-assessment supporting documents on AGR math: Sources

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

The government has asked telecom companies to submit AGR self-assessment documents that form the basis of their statutory dues calculation, DoT sources said.

The sources, who did not wish to be named, said that the exercise will help the Department of Telecom examine the AGR calculations being made by the telecom players.

All three telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have been asked to provide substantiating documents to support their claims on AGR arithmetic, they added.

Published on February 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NPCI launches ‘UPI Chalega’ campaign for payment mode to gain currency