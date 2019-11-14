Govt bats for self-regulation model for video OTT platforms

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry is in favour of a self-regulation model for content showcased on video OTT apps similar to the framework followed by the broadcasting industry.

Speaking at the sidelines of the CII Big Picture Summit, Amit Khare, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting Ministry said that the government is in the process of consultation with the industry players to work towards a self-regulation model. He added that the government would only intervene if the industry players do not arrive at a consensus on the issue.

“We have already had two rounds of consultations with the industry players in Mumbai and Delhi. We will also have one round of consultation in Delhi. Some of the OTT players including Netflix have suggested self-regulation, but not all players are on board with this,” he added

“We cannot have a situation where some industry players agree to self-regulate, while others are not regulated.....We have also invited views on this issue, and we are waiting for the response of the industry. Just like the broadcasters, OTT players should also have a self-regulation model or else the government may have to intervene,” he added.

Currently, self-regulatory bodies like News Broadcasting Standards Authority (set up by News Broadcasters Association) and Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (set up by Indian Broadcasting Foundation) look into complaints to ensure adherence of news and non-news broadcasters with the programming code.

Earlier this year, nine key video OTT players had decided to adopt a self-regulatory code of best practices under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India.

According to a report released by CII and BCG on Thursday, while India continues to be a unique market where all forms of media consumption are growing, digital video consumption has almost doubled in the past two years.

“Digital video consumption has increased from 11 minutes per day to 24 minutes in the past two years,” the report added stating that internet penetration along with growing affluence and smartphone penetration are expected to rise in the future further driving digital video consumption.