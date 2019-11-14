Govt bats for self-regulation model for video OTT platforms

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
The Information & Broadcasting Ministry is in favour of a self-regulation model for content showcased on video OTT apps similar to the framework followed by the broadcasting industry.
Speaking at the sidelines of the CII Big Picture Summit, Amit Khare, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting Ministry said that the government is in the process of consultation with the industry players to work towards a self-regulation model. He added that the government would only intervene if the industry players do not arrive at a consensus on the issue.
“We have already had two rounds of consultations with the industry players in Mumbai and Delhi. We will also have one round of consultation in Delhi. Some of the OTT players including Netflix have suggested self-regulation, but not all players are on board with this,” he added
“We cannot have a situation where some industry players agree to self-regulate, while others are not regulated.....We have also invited views on this issue, and we are waiting for the response of the industry. Just like the broadcasters, OTT players should also have a self-regulation model or else the government may have to intervene,” he added.
Currently, self-regulatory bodies like News Broadcasting Standards Authority (set up by News Broadcasters Association) and Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (set up by Indian Broadcasting Foundation) look into complaints to ensure adherence of news and non-news broadcasters with the programming code.
Earlier this year, nine key video OTT players had decided to adopt a self-regulatory code of best practices under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India.
According to a report released by CII and BCG on Thursday, while India continues to be a unique market where all forms of media consumption are growing, digital video consumption has almost doubled in the past two years.
“Digital video consumption has increased from 11 minutes per day to 24 minutes in the past two years,” the report added stating that internet penetration along with growing affluence and smartphone penetration are expected to rise in the future further driving digital video consumption.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
The stock of Bharti Infratel began its major downtrend in October 2017, from a high of ₹482.8. Since then ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...