The government is looking into the examples of how other countries are moving towards regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence as it is working on preparing India’s own framework to regulate AI, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said on Tuesday.

The government is looking at how the US and the European Union (EU) have intended to go about the task of regulating artificial intelligence. “There is something that Singapore has also done and other jurisdictions have done or rather have proposed. All we have to look at what different countries are also attempting. We learn from those examples. We understand what the compulsions are in India. What our situation is. Where our existing laws stand and then we will move to an appropriate direction,” Krishnan told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry here.

The regulations should be such that the harm that AI is potentially creating is contained, Krishnan said. “And that realisation I think is important, that realisation is something that people across the board have realised and that something which we will have to do with a great deal of care,” he pointed out.

Krishnan said the government could frame a separate law to tackle Deepfakes if there is a need.

Tackling deepfakes

“Both the Prime Minister and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology have been very very clear that Deepfakes are something which we will act agianst strongly. It is already an offence. Producing Deepfakes is misrepresentation, misinformation. There are many sections of IPC which is applied to it, many sections of the IT act which is applied to it. So the law will be enforced against the Deepfakes,” he said on the sidelines of an event organised by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) here.

“If there is a need, we will do it. Right now even within the existing law it is a crime,” Krishnan told businessline when asked whether he sees any possibility of the government forming a separate law to tackle Deepfakes.

Currently, India’s software exports amount to $245 billion and hardware exports are about $100 billion. “The goal is to raise the amount of software and electronics exports from $350 billion to $1 trillion within the next five to seven years,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit