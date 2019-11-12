Govt support critical for our survival: Vodafone CEO

HP’s lightest laptop Elite Dragonfly comes to India
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
British telecom company Vodafone Plc on Tuesday warned that its joint venture with the Aditya Birla Group could be facing liquidation if it does not get financial support from the Government.
“If you don’t get the remedies being suggested, the situation is critical,” Vodafone CEO Nick Read said at a press round-table in London on Tuesday. ”If you’re not a going concern, you’re moving into a liquidation scenario — can’t get any clearer than that.”
Vodafone had entered India in 2007 through a joint venture with the Essar Group. It later acquired Essar’s stake and then termed the India operations its jewel in the crown. But recent developments in the telecom sector have severely impacted Vodafone’s fortunes.
It started with the entry of Reliance Jio, which launched 4G data services at steep discounts. Unable to withstand the Jio onslaught, Vodafone decided to merge with Aditya Birla Group’s Idea Cellular in a bid to create a larger entity. But the latest Supreme Court ruling directing Vodafone and other incumbent players to pay licence fee dues amounting to ₹92,000 crore has come as a huge blow.
Vodafone, which now owns 45 per cent of Vodafone Idea, wants a two-year deferment on spectrum fee payment, lower licence fees, and has wants a 10-year payment timeframe for the dues demanded by the court.
“Financially, there has been a heavy burden through unsupportive regulation, excessive taxes and on top of that we got the negative Supreme Court decision,” Read said.
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
SBI (₹316)After a strong rally in October, the stock of SBI seems to be consolidating in the band between ₹315 ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...