Govt to consider TCS, Infosys proposals to set up SEZ on November 15

Will leasing aircraft pay off for Indian aviation?
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
The government will consider the proposals of TCS and Infosys to set up special economic zones (SEZ) in IT sector on Friday.
The proposals will be taken up by the Board of Approval, the highest decision making body for SEZ, in its meeting on November 15. The inter-ministerial body is chaired by the Commerce Secretary.
Infosys has proposed to set up two SEZs (one each in Kancheepuram and Pune), according to the agenda paper of the board meeting. The total proposed investment for Pune project is Rs 361.53 crore, while it is Rs 336 crore for the Kancheepuram project.
Infosys has sought formal approval for setting up a sector-specific SEZ for IT/ITeS at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu over an area of 5.37 hectares.The Pune project is proposed at 10 hectares of land.
According to the agenda paper, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has sought formal approval from the government to set up IT/ITeS zone in Tamil Nadu. “TCS Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 900 crore in this zone and provide employment to about 12,000 persons,” it said.
The company has requested to allow for setting up of unit with an initial development centre and start the business operations before the deadline of March 31, 2020. “All these three proposals are placed before the board for their consideration,” it added.
Further, the Tripura Industrial Development Centre too has sought approval for setting up SEZ for agro-based food processing sector over an area of 16.35 hectares in the state. The estimated investment for the project is Rs 1,550 crore.
SEZs are demanding support, including removal of minimum alternate tax, from the government with a view to boost outbound shipments from these zones.
SEZs are major export hubs in the country as the government provides several incentives and single-window clearance system. Exports from these zones stood at over Rs 7 lakh crore in 2018-19.
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Global private equity firm Blackstone will invest about ₹3,545 crore ($500 million) in engineering and medical ...
The yellow metal traded with a bearish bias last week
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...