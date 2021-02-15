Govt to set up Digital Intelligence Unit to tackle mobile phone loan frauds, unsolicited calls

The government on Monday said it will take strict action against telemarketers and individuals harassing telecom subscribers.

For effective handling of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) and also financial frauds through misuse of telecom resources, a web/mobile application and SMS-based system will be developed for redressal.

Accordingly, a nodal agency, Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) will be set up. The main function of DIU will be to coordinate with various financial institutions and telecom service providers in investigating any fraudulent activity involving telecom resources. At License Service Area level, Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) system will also be created. This will enable telecom subscribers to lodge their complaints related to matters involving UCC including messages and calls, a statement by Ministry of Telecommunications said.

Unsolicited calls, SMS

A high-level meeting chaired by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Law & Justice, held here on Monday to address the rising concern of consumers over unsolicited messages on mobile phones, loan frauds and above all to make digital transaction safe.

Prasad also directed to devise special strategies including blocking of telecom operations due to rising concern in Jamtara and Mewat region for curbing of fraudulent activities involving usage of telecom resources.

Customer confidence

“Clear directions were issued to the officials to take strict and tangible action to stop such activities immediately,” the statement said.

The above system will strengthen the trust of people in the digital ecosystem and will make financial digital transactions primarily through mobile more secure and reliable, which will result in promotion of Digital India, it said.

Prasad directed the officials of DoT to conduct a meeting with TSPs and tele-marketers to apprise them of the seriousness of the issue and to ensure the compliance of laid down rules and procedures in this regard. In case of any violation, it was proposed to impose financial penalty against the tele-marketers including disconnection of resources in case of repetitive violations.

Officials pointed out that even the subscribers registered in Do-Not Disturb (DND) service by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) receive commercial communication from registered tele-marketers (RTMs) and further unregistered tele-marketers (UTMs) are also sending commercial communication to the subscribers.