Govt to set up Digital Intelligence Unit to tackle mobile phone loan frauds, unsolicited calls

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The government on Monday said it will take strict action against telemarketers and individuals harassing telecom subscribers.
For effective handling of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) and also financial frauds through misuse of telecom resources, a web/mobile application and SMS-based system will be developed for redressal.
Accordingly, a nodal agency, Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) will be set up. The main function of DIU will be to coordinate with various financial institutions and telecom service providers in investigating any fraudulent activity involving telecom resources. At License Service Area level, Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) system will also be created. This will enable telecom subscribers to lodge their complaints related to matters involving UCC including messages and calls, a statement by Ministry of Telecommunications said.
A high-level meeting chaired by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Law & Justice, held here on Monday to address the rising concern of consumers over unsolicited messages on mobile phones, loan frauds and above all to make digital transaction safe.
Prasad also directed to devise special strategies including blocking of telecom operations due to rising concern in Jamtara and Mewat region for curbing of fraudulent activities involving usage of telecom resources.
“Clear directions were issued to the officials to take strict and tangible action to stop such activities immediately,” the statement said.
The above system will strengthen the trust of people in the digital ecosystem and will make financial digital transactions primarily through mobile more secure and reliable, which will result in promotion of Digital India, it said.
Prasad directed the officials of DoT to conduct a meeting with TSPs and tele-marketers to apprise them of the seriousness of the issue and to ensure the compliance of laid down rules and procedures in this regard. In case of any violation, it was proposed to impose financial penalty against the tele-marketers including disconnection of resources in case of repetitive violations.
Officials pointed out that even the subscribers registered in Do-Not Disturb (DND) service by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) receive commercial communication from registered tele-marketers (RTMs) and further unregistered tele-marketers (UTMs) are also sending commercial communication to the subscribers.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...