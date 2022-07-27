hamburger

Info-tech

Govt warns Apple Watch users of security flaws; here is how to fix

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, July 27 | Updated on: Jul 27, 2022
Update Apple Watches running on watchOS 8.6 and older versions

Update Apple Watches running on watchOS 8.6 and older versions | Photo Credit: Brendan McDermid

Update your Apple Watch to eliminate vulnerabilities

Apple has rolled out the watchOS 8.7 update for its watch users. This is the sixth major update to watchOS 8 operating system launched in September 2021. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), an agency under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has flagged multiple vulnerabilities in Apple watchOS versions prior to 8.7. 

According to CERT-In, vulnerabilities in the Apple Watch include buffer overflow of the AppleAVD component, an authorisation issue in the Apple Mobile File Integrity (AMFI) component, an out-of-bounds writing in audio and issue in the WebKit and ICU components. “Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on the targeted system,” CERT-In added.

Nevertheless, Apple has already released a software update on July 20, 2022, that fixes the vulnerabilities. Users of Apple Watch Series 3 and above can eliminate these vulnerabilities by installing necessary security patches with the latest WatchOS 8.7 software.

How to update your Apple Watch

Step 1: Ensure that the Apple Watch is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Step 2: Open the Settings app.

Step 3: Tap ‘Software Update’ under General settings.

Step 4: Download and launch if there is a new software update available.

Published on July 27, 2022
Apple
watches and accessories
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you