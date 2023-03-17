ChatGPT creator OpenAI has launched GPT-4, its new AI language model. GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Trransformer. As per reports, this is the fourth version of OpenAI’s software.

Announcing GPT-4, a large multimodal model, with our best-ever results on capabilities and alignment: https://t.co/TwLFssyALFpic.twitter.com/lYWwPjZbSg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 14, 2023

Here is what sets GPT-4 apart

OpenAI has enabled visual elements with the development of GPT-4. The multimodel machine learning system enables GPT-4 to see and understand images, while ChatGPT and GPT-3 were limited to text. According to a TechCrunch report, GPT-4 will process images and find relevant information.

The new AI model is multilingual. GPT-4 can take questions across 26 languages, from Italian to Ukrainian to Korean, TechCrunch reported. Also, it can process a lot of information at a time.

ChatGPT’s GPT-3.5 model can handle 4,096 tokens or around 8,000 words, while GPT-4 can handle up to 32,768 tokens or around 64,000 words or 50 pages of text. GPT-4 has different personalities in contrast to the “classic ChatGPT personality with fixed verbosity, tone, and style.”

The company has started accepting subscriptions for ChatGPT Plus, including GPT-4, from India at $20 per month.

