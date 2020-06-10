Great Learning records revenue of Rs 325 crore in FY20

Great Learning, an edtech firm in the online professional education space, has concluded its financial year FY20 with booked revenue of Rs 325 crores; a growth of nearly 150 per cent from FY19. This growth has been achieved on the back of increasing demand for upskilling in digital competencies like Data Science, Analytics, AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Digital Business.

In March 2020, amidst the Covid-19-19 lockdown, Great Learning launched several initiatives to encourage professionals and college students to grow professionally. It launched Great Learning Academy, a free online resource that offers over 100 industry relevant courses with 1000+ hours of quality learning content focused on skills like Analytics, Programming, Data Science, AI, ML, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing and Business Finance. In addition to watching course videos learners can practice quizzes before going through a final evaluation and earning their completion certificate. Learners can also download the Great Learning mobile app and learn on their smartphones, anytime, anywhere.

Continuing its strong growth trajectory, Great Learning has started FY21 with a 5X growth in the learner base on its platform, due to increased interest in learning from professionals and college graduates who had to stay at home due to the lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohan Lakhamraju, founder CEO, Great Learning said, “We have seen significant growth over the last year with professionals increasingly warming to the idea of continuous and lifelong learning. However, the way the market has opened for us over the last few months is unprecedented. From working professionals to college students and even senior executives, we are witnessing a desire to keep pace with changing business and technology landscapes by upskilling themselves. It is such a privilege to see so many people achieve their dreams by learning diligently through Great Learning. We expect FY21 to be a turning point for online higher education in India, accelerating us towards the realisation of our vision where everyone can transform their lives and careers through high quality learning.”

Great Learning claims to have over 25,000 paid learners from over 85 countries and has delivered 25 million hours of cumulative learning at over 90 per cent satisfaction rates. Over 4 lakh learners have already benefited from the Great Learning Academy including employees from 700 leading global and Indian MNCs and PSUs as well as students from over 1000 universities and colleges, the company said in a statement.