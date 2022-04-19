Great Place to Work Institute re-certifies UST in India

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has been re-certified by the Great Place to Work Institute (GPTW) for India region for 2022-23 in recognition of its “consistent efforts in building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture”.

The company underwent a detailed and stringent review process, including ‘The Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey’ and a ‘Culture Audit,’ a spokesperson said here. The certification points to the special focus on building trust, pride, and camaraderie in the organisation, he added.

Across geographies

UST is now GPTW-certified in the US, the UK, Mexico, Malaysia and India. UST India was first certified by Great Place to Work in 2019-20.

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, India is home to over 20,000 associates. Kavita Kurup, Global Head-Human Resources, UST, said the company takes pride in providing employees ample opportunities to learn and grow.

Business culture team award

UST had won the ‘Business Culture Team Award’ in 2021. It was also recognised as one of the ‘100 Best Companies for Women in India 2021’, ‘a 2021 Exemplar of Inclusion’, and one of the ‘2021 Best Places to Work in India’ by AmbitionBox.

UST is Top Employer-certified in 10 countries, including India, and has a ‘Blue Seal’ certification for North America and Asia-Pacific regions. The company recently announced plans to hire over 10,000 employees across the globe