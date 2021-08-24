Green Gold Animation to hire 500 developers

Green Gold Animation, the makers of Chhota Bheem, is expanding the bouquet of offerings in the next few months. The firm, which created six new characters (IPs) in the last one year, will be rolling out the new content in the next few months.

To support the new content development, the Hyderabad-based animation firm is going to hire more developers.

“We are going to add 500 more developers in the next 12-18 months,” Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Green Gold Animation, told BusinessLine.

The 17-year-old animation firm has about 500 developers in Hyderabad and 250 each in Rajahmundry and Kolkata.

“During the Covid-19 period, we have realised that we have become monotonous, doing more of Bheem and not doing other content much,” he said.

“The kids are demanding more than before. They want content like Marvel, robotics and super heroes in real life. We don’t have such characters in the country now. We don’t have a story with a girl in the lead,” he said.

The firm would be focusing on folklore, mythologies and original content.

Tie up with aha

With the demand for exclusive content for kids, Green Gold Animation has tied up with over-the-top (OTT) content player aha.

“We will be launching Maha Ganesha on September 10 and two other shows, marking the Children’s Day on November 14 and Christmas,” Rajiv said.

Maha Ganesha, which is being released during Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, will have eight episodes.

“This is not part of the six new characters that we have lined up,” Rajiv said.

Owned by Rajiv and Samir Jain (Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director), Green Gold Animation has no plans to tap the markets for funds. “We have not raised any funds so far,” he said.

Aha CEO Ajit Thakur said the kids window would focus on Mana Kathalu – Mana Viluvalu (Our Stories – Our Values). “We are going to offer the additional content in the same subscription,” he said.

“We are targeting to have 100 hours of content targeted at kids,” he said.

The platform has over 40 million unique visitors in 190 countries, registering over 11 million downloads.