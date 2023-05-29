In a textbook launch, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Monday, successfully launched the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission from the second launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. The mission deployed the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2,232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, at the precise location, announced ISRO Chairman S Somanath from the Mission Control Room, after the successful launch.

Subsequent orbit raising manoeuvres will be used for taking the satellite to the intended orbit.

GSLV-F12/ NVS-O1 Mission is accomplished.



After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.



Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit. — ISRO (@isro) May 29, 2023

NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services. NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features. This series incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services.

NavIC offers two services — Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users.

For the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01, says a release from ISRO.

The 51.7 m, 420 tonne, three-stage GSLV-F12 was the 15th flight of the GSLV and the 9th flight with an indigenous cryo stage. It was the sixth operational flight of GSLV with cryogenic stage.

Today’s mission was after the debacle in the F10 mission where there was an issue in the cryogenic stage and the mission could not be accomplished. “I am happy that the corrections and modifications in the cryogenic stage that we have done in this stage and the lessons that we learnt out of it to make the cryogenic stage more reliable have paid benefits. We are seeing success in the GSLV MKIII LVM III mission with the C25 stage,” said Somanath.

“On GSLV, he said there were issues in the past but I am sure that the full configuration that we all dreamt to make it operational is on the way. We are having the next launch of the GSLV with a Weather Observation Satellite that will be happening soon. After that, the same rocket will take NISAR - a joint Earth-observing mission between NASA and ISRO,” he added.

“In the coming months, there will be the launch of PSLV and GSLV MKIII and we are also getting ready to launch the test vehicle of the Gaganyaan,” he said from the Mision Control.

