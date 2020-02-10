GSMA calls for ‘no-handshake policy’ at Mobile World Congress

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The GSM Association (GSMA), the organisers of telecom trade event Mobile World Congress (MWC), is adopting a ‘no-handshake policy’ this year in Barcelona, Spain, as part of its health and safety measures to contain the Novel Coronavirus (nCov).
The move comes as many companies – including chipmaker Nvidia Corp, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson, South Korea's LG Electronics and Amazon – have withdrawn from MWC, citing the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (nCov).
GSMA is communicating advice to all attendees to adopt a ‘no-handshake policy’, the association said in a release posted on its website.
“Today, the GSMA is moving ahead as planned and will host MWC Barcelona February 24-27, 2020. While the GSMA confirms some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong,” it said in a release dated February 9.
Preventing all travellers from Hubei province of China from participating in the event, visitors from China needing to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate) and temperature screening are other measures put in place, it said.
Hubei’s capital Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of nCov.
Attendees will also need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected, it added.
“While further planning is underway, we will continue to monitor the situation and will adapt our plans according to developments and advice we receive. We are contending with a constantly evolving situation that will require fast adaptability,” GSMA added.
Increased cleaning and disinfection programme across all high-volume touchpoints (catering areas, surfaces, handrails and exits among others) and doubling of onsite medical support from last year are among others in place.
Earlier on February 8, Catalan Health Minister Alba Vergés presented a health preparedness measure in coordination with MWC, where she explained that Catalonia was not a risk zone for public health.
"The health system of Catalonia is prepared to diagnose and treat novel coronavirus, in perfect shape to give the most appropriate response. This must be taken into account by Catalan citizens and by all visitors coming to the MWC in the upcoming days," said Vergés said.
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...