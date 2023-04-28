GTech – Group of Technology Companies – has facilitated opportunities for Kerala IT entrepreneurs in the United States. It has delegated a group of 16 IT entrepreneurs from the State to participate in various business events and meetings with representatives of industry and government organisations in the US till May 10.

The delegation will also explore the possibilities of business investment in the US. The team will visit New York, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco to explore business opportunities and strike potential deals. The group will also actively participate in the select USA Investment Summit in Washington DC.

The event has been organised in collaboration with US India Importers’ Council (USIIC) and Kerala Startup Mission. The delegation gives equal importance for start-up concerns, along with the MSMEs and large companies.

Also read: Australia to cooperate with MSME entrepreneurs in Kerala

V.K. Mathews, the incumbent Chairman of GTECH, and the Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Software, had an idea of placing Kerala at the forefront of enabling businesses across the world to embrace digital transformation. It was this idea that motivated GTech to come forward to this delegation. This is the first-ever delegation organised by GTech.

Equal importance has been given to start-up entrepreneurs in the delegation to fulfil the Kerala Start-up Mission’s objective of providing the best opportunity for Kerala start-up entrepreneurs.

The team will be led by Rajesh Babu, the Kerala Chapter President of USIIC and the Executive Council Member and Convenor of Members Service Focus Group of GTech.