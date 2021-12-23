Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launches Gujarati version of micro-blogging app ‘Koo’

India’s multilingual micro-blogging platform Koo App has launched its Gujarati version taking the total languages available on the platform to 10 including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Punjabi, Bengali and English.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched the Gujarati version of the app.

“We have about 18 million active users and Hindi remains the top communicated language on our platform. We have crossed 20 million downloads and are expecting to reach 100 million in next one year,” said Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo.

During 2021, Koo has raised total of $34.1 million in Series A and B combined. After having raised $4.1 million in Series A round from investors like Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator, 3one4 Capital in February 2021, the company in May 2021 raised additional $30 million from the existing investors and new ones including IIFL and Mirae Assets.

The company looks to get content creators, celebrities and influential people on board to draw more users who would make it popular for others to join.

Going forward the app will be available in all the 22 official languages of India.