Gumlet raises $1.6 mn funding led by Sequoia India’s Surge

SaaS start-up, Gumlet has announced a $1.6 million funding from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The company helps developers automatically resize and optimise images and videos as per the end user's device or browser, providing high-quality media at the lowest possible bandwidth.

Angel investors Aakrit Vaish, Miten Sampat, Swapan Rajdev and Yash Kothari also participated in this round. Gumlet is part of Surge’s fifth cohort of 23 companies.

Founded in 2019 by Aditya Patadia and Divyesh Patel, Gumlet wants to create an easily integrated tool to handle media processing for various formats, device sizes and platforms. Once combined, all previous, new, and upcoming images are automatically optimised for any user. Gumlet claims to help developers experience 30-50% better optimisation without affecting quality.

The company is working with more than 6,000 customers, including online stores, news sites, blogs, ed-tech start-ups, travel sites and crowdfunding platforms. Some prominent clients of the company include Colearn, YourStory and Bestseller Group. The company is said to get over 4 billion media files every week, reflecting a 25 per cent month-on-month growth since the start of 2020.

“Gumlet is all about offering a plug-and-play solution for media management and publishing. This, in turn, helps online businesses provide better UX, load pages faster, save cloud costs and improve SEO. More than just delivering a SaaS tool for online publishers and businesses, our mission is to build a media delivery infrastructure for the internet,” said Patadia, co-founder of Gumlet.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the media processing solutions market will reach an estimated $36.63 billion and grow at a CAGR of 13.85 per cent in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

“As the internet becomes increasingly global and data-hungry, serving images and video in a high-performance, low-latency environment is fundamental for all websites to earn customer trust. With Gumlet, developers can easily manage different versions and sizes of media files,” said Patel, co-founder and CMO of Gumlet.