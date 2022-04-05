Gupshup acquires conversational AI platform Active.Ai

Conversational AI company Gupshup on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Active.Ai, a conversation AI platform catering to banks and fintech firms. The acquisition strengthens Gupshup’s customer experience (CX) solutions for BFSI customers.

Headquartered in Singapore, Active.Ai has BFSI customers across 43 countries with a Conversational Banking as a Service (CBaaS) platform that helps clients engage with millions of consumers every month. Active.Ai has enabled over 300 million user interactions via voice, video and messaging, managed over 30 million service requests and fulfilled 50 million plus enquiries in aggregate, with 95 percent accuracy.

Some of its top customers include the Royal Credit Union and CommFirst Federal Credit Union in the USA, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Capital, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Securities Ltd in India, NTUC Income, NIUM and Tonik Bank in South East Asia and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC , Qatar Islamic Bank and Burgan Bank in the Middle East.

The company also has strong partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Infosys (Finacle), TCS, Finastra, EY, PwC and Accenture.

“Using Conversational AI, Gupshup is helping global businesses establish new ways to engage with consumers in a more natural and contextual manner. Active.Ai’s robust CBaaS platform adds vertical depth to our product stack, giving BFSI customers the tools to create intelligent, frictionless micro conversations with consumers using voice, video and messaging channels,” Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup said.

Ravi Shankar, Co-founder and CEO, Active.Ai added, “In the conversational economy, business to consumer engagement that combines advanced natural language processing with deep enterprise connectivity is essential. Active.Ai’s conversational engagement platform powers leading financial enterprises across 43 countries. We are excited to partner with Gupshup to help shape the future of conversational engagement in the financial services space.”

Active.Ai’s investors include InnoCells, Kalaari Capital, Vertex Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, CreditEase, DI and Kstart.