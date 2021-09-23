Gupshup acquires RCS technology start-up Dotgo

A few months after turning a unicorn, conversational AI start-up Gupshup on Thursday announced the acquisition of New Jersey based in RCS (Rich Communications Services) start-up Dotgo. The start-up will strengthen Gupshup’s conversational messaging platform that enables businesses and developers to build rich customer experiences. Gupshup also plans to leverage the Dotgo’s strong experience and presence in Africa to expand there.

Dotgo is uniquely positioned to help brands integrate RCS channel using simple APIs into their customer communications, whether for sales, support, services, or other business processes. Its partners include Google, Mavenir, Synchronoss, Vodafone, WhatsApp, Jio and Orange to name a few.

“Conversational experiences are becoming the key to business-customer interactions, and the RCS messaging channel is a critical enabler,” said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

He added, “Dotgo’s product innovation, market traction and thought leadership in the RCS ecosystem is truly impressive. Together, we’ll be able to offer a broader range of conversational messaging solutions to businesses and developers. We are excited to welcome them to the Gupshup family.”

Dotgo is the global industry leader in RCS business messaging (RBM), with award-winning technologies such as the RichOTP,, RichSMS™, Bot Store, and MaaP (Messaging as a Platform) that foster the growth of RCS Business Messaging.

Inderpal Singh Mumick, co-founder and CEO of Dotgo said “RCS business messaging is destined to change the way businesses communicate with their customers. We started Dotgo to create APIs that make it easy for brands and other players in the ecosystem to adopt RCS, while taking care of and hiding all the backend complexity from our customers. With the addition of RCS, Gupshup will undoubtedly be the strongest IP messaging company, and thus helps us accelerate our mission.”

Gupshup said that RCS will be a key messaging channel in its Conversational Messaging Platform, supplementing 30 other messaging channels available to customers via Gupshup’s Single API for messaging. RCS, a part of the 5G standard, is the next generation of SMS that includes pictures, audio, video, combined with enhanced security and encryption. It can be delivered using native messaging apps on androind phones. RCS is available globally with over 600 million monthly active users, including about 20 per cent of India’s smartphone users.