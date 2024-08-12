Conversational AI firm Gupshup plans to expand its workforce by 20 per cent to 1,400 people, the company said in a statement. The new hires will support Gupshup’s growth and expansion across India, Latin America, Middle East, SEA, Africa and Europe.

The company grew 40 per cent last year with some of its key international markets showing 2X growth. It plans to scale up hiring efforts in GCC, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, China and the US to support growth and expansion.

Gupshup saw 40 per cent YoY growth last year driven by escalating demand to engage customers through conversational advertising, marketing and support on messaging channels.

“At Gupshup, we are on an incredible growth journey fuelled by the insatiable demand for conversational AI solutions across the globe,” said Madhuri Nandgaonkar, VP - HR, Gupshup. “As we continue to expand our footprint globally, we are actively seeking top talent across engineering, product development, marketing, and customer support roles to drive this conversational revolution. Our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce that can unlock massive value for our customers through innovative conversational experiences”.

growing demand

While India has been a primary market for Gupshup, geographies like Latin America, Middle East, APAC, Africa and Europe have emerged as key growth drivers for the company over the last 3 years. The demand for Gen AI powered conversational experiences globally has seen the company double its team size in Brazil and ramp up hiring efforts in China, the GCC region, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey.

In FY25, the company aims to boost its engineering and Go-To-Market (GTM) teams, followed by product development and customer support, across India and other geographies.

The number of talented women joining Gupshup is on the rise, especially in India. This year, the company saw a 15 per cent increase in women in senior leadership positions. The company hired 22 per cent women employees and 33 per cent women interns as part of their internship program.

Gupshup has doubled its customer base in several of the international markets and works with leading global brands including L’Oréal, P&G, Grupo Carso, GoJek, Nestle, Petromin and Netflix among others. Earlier this year, Gupshup further expanded its product suite with the launch of Conversation Cloud - a comprehensive suite of SaaS tools aimed at revolutionising business.