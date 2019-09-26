Gupshup to take the mess out of messaging on OnePlus phones

Smartphone maker OnePlus has partnered with Gupshup, the smart messaging platform which pioneered chatbots and is in the enterprise messaging space, to develop AI-powered features that take the traditional SMS messaging experience to the next level on OnePlus smartphones. The features include automated classification and visualisation that make it easier for users to manage their mobile inboxes. This was announced at a launch event in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Arena at which the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV were launched.

With the latest software update, these features are will be available on the recently launched OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as older OnePlus smartphones.

Speaking on the partnership, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “As part of our endeavour to share the best technology with the world, we are constantly working on bettering our user’s experience with our devices. In another step in that direction, and as part of a first-ever rollout of India-specific features on OxygenOS, we are very excited to be partnering with Gupshup and bringing in their expertise and passion to improve the messaging experience on our devices.”

The message classification software is in response to requests by OnePlus fans who want a better way of handling the barrage of messages. The feature automatically sorts messages based on content: messages are classified as personal, transactional or promotional, and put into corresponding folders. This makes it easier for users to focus on the messages that interest them, reducing distractions from unwanted messages and also allows better handling in business settings.

The message visualisation software takes plain-text messages and displays them as structured, easy-to-read cards that highlight critical data elements. The software analyses the message content, extracts key entities and displays the message visually using the appropriate pre-designed template. This way, users can instantly focus on key information without having to read the whole message.

While visualization is initially limited to specific message types—bill reminders, payment notifications, recharge alerts, one-time passwords, and courier and cab bookings—the set will continually increase to cover more message categories.

The smart messaging features are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) software embedded in the messaging app. Software runs entirely on a device to ensure user privacy and data security—absolutely no user data is sent to the server side for processing.

“The Messaging app has seen very little innovation since it first began,” said Beerud Sheth, CEO Gupshup. “Maybe it was fine decades ago but now it is no longer coping up with users’ experience of technology. On OnePlus phones, we are taking the mess out of messaging by organising the content and improving what be a frustrating experience. We have developed AI to visualise and categorise in a solution which will be embedded into the SMS app”.

The AI models are trained using millions of sample messages, then further optimized to run locally on a Smartphone within the limits of its computing resources. The software will update itself with new and improved models. Sheth said that personal messages are not touched and the classification stays on the device. OTPs, flight into etc will be put forward in a way that will let the user glance and take action, said Sheth.