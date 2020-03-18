Gurgaon-based startup launches AI-powered thermal camera for COVID-19 detection

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
As the coronavirus pandemic goes rampant across India, a Gurgaon-based start-up Staqu has launched a new thermal camera under its video analytics platform, JARVIS. The latest technology will alert the system of anyone with a body temperature of above 37°C and examines heat signatures directly through the cameras, enabling authorities to identify and further inspect suspected virus carriers .
The startup claims that the camera has a range of up to 100 meters and can identify multiple people at the same time. It also stated that the technology is functional and effective in scanning crowded places including airports, railway stations, and malls, among others. The company said that the AI-powered system is enabled with a Sensitivity ranging from: High sensitivity range of -40 to 160C or -40 to 320F, whereas the low sensitivity of -40 to 550C and -40 to 1022F. From airports to railway stations, the AI-powered thermal cameras can be installed at various hotspots of consequence for the purpose of early detection and prevention of the spread.
According to the official statement released by the company, the identification will be effective as it does not require humans to do the screening.
According to Atul Rai, CEO, and co-founder of Staqu, the novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic and required well considered efforts from both, the private sector companies and public sector authorities to control its spread.
“We would like to extend our help in helping Indians combat the COVID-19. Our latest technology removes human intervention in early stages of detection; through heatwave analysis and more”, he said.
He added that the technology helps in proactively taking preventive efforts to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Staqu is currently working with eight state and UT police forces, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Telangana to help the states in AI-powered smart policing.
