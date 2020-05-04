H1-B visa applications hit 3-year high in the first half of FY20

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Amidst immigration suspension and high rejection rates in the last few years, H1-B visa applications in the first half of the financial year 2020 were at a three year high.
According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and rating agency CARE data, applications have been received for 217,000 H1-B visas during this period. Of this, 85.3 per cent have been processed.
In comparison, the number of H1-B applications was 198,000 in the first half of 2019, with 79.8 per cent of visas processed. In 2018, the number of H1-B applications was 189,000 in the first half of the year, with 81.5 per cent of visas processed. Every year, 65,000 H1-B and L-1 visas are granted, which includes renewals.
Interestingly, this development needs to be seen in the backdrop of a temparory immigration suspension in the US as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. However, USCIS has clarified that H1-B, which is a non-immigrant visa does not fall under the suspension category.
Also, the large number of applications come despite the US government making rules of H1-B stricter as a part of the ‘Buy American and Hire American’ order passed in 2017.
Visa applicants over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of cases that were ordered Request for Evidence (RFE) by the USCIS. RFE is a notice sent out by USCIS to the applicant, seeking missing initial / additional evidence. Once the applicant submits the evidence, a decision is taken on whether to approve or deny the visa.
In the first half of fiscal 2020, almost half of the visa petitions came under RFE. Around 41.7 per cent of total H-1B visas petitions were processed after ordering an RFE and out of these 67.8 per cent were granted an H-1B visa. Visa rejection rates were around 30 per cent in 2019, and only two Indian companies were among the top ten visa recipients.
It is estimated that around there are around 5.5 lakh visa holders in the US.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...