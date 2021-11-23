Haber furthers AI for industrial sustainability with $20 million from Series B

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Pune-based Haber has closed it's Series B taking its total fund raised to date to $27 million. Haber develops AI-driven industrial robots which automate the tedious manual process of sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention at factories.
“With a deep understanding of AI and the functioning of industries, Haber has been able to put together a solution that automates the entire process. Our flagship product, eLIXA, was launched in 2017 which enables our customers to meet their sustainability and profitability goals,” said Vipin Raghavan, Founder and CEO of Haber. “Testing and taking corrective actions, which earlier used to take hours, has now been reduced to few minutes with a significant increase in accuracy” he said in a press release.
Also read: Bias in Artificial Intelligence: Why we need more India-centric AI
Ascent Capital was the lead investor in the Series B funding and was joined by Accel, Elevation Capital, Beenext, Temasek partner Mukul Chawla and the founders of GreyOrange, another robot as a service company, SamayKohli and Akash Gupta. Accel had led the Series A funding which took place in 2019.
“Industrial automation is the next big global opportunity and we are excited to partner with Haber, a leader in this space. Haber has a compelling value proposition, with its superior proprietary technology, exceptional multi-disciplinary team and deep subject expertise, to disrupt this space not just in India but globally. Going forward, not just productivity but sustainability and environmental consciousness will play an equally important role in decision making, which puts Haber at a distinct competitive advantage” said Raja Kumar, founder and CEO of Ascent Capital.
Vivek Mathur, partner at Elevation Capital, said Haber is driving the change in the manufacturing industry from the forefront through its customer-friendly technology. One can now focus on strategic planning and action while Haber collects and processes data and uncovers hidden potential.
Joining hands with HABER, Pratik Agarwal, Principal at Accel, said, “Unless shortcomings in the manufacturing sector are being worked upon, we cannot grow exponentially. Haber has brought forward a well designed AI solution that supports manufacturing in battling resource shortages and inefficiencies, boosting the economy. While there's a lot of noise around AI, they are one of the few teams that have delivered tremendous customer value and it’s evident from their fast-growing deployments.”
Going ahead the company will use the fresh funding to expand its reach across new geographies and industries, with a goal to save over 400 billion litres of water in the next two years and to deploy over 10,000 eLIXAs in the next 5 years.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...