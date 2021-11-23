Haber furthers AI for industrial sustainability with $20 million from Series B

Pune-based Haber has closed it's Series B taking its total fund raised to date to $27 million. Haber develops AI-driven industrial robots which automate the tedious manual process of sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention at factories.

“With a deep understanding of AI and the functioning of industries, Haber has been able to put together a solution that automates the entire process. Our flagship product, eLIXA, was launched in 2017 which enables our customers to meet their sustainability and profitability goals,” said Vipin Raghavan, Founder and CEO of Haber. “Testing and taking corrective actions, which earlier used to take hours, has now been reduced to few minutes with a significant increase in accuracy” he said in a press release.

Ascent Capital was the lead investor in the Series B funding and was joined by Accel, Elevation Capital, Beenext, Temasek partner Mukul Chawla and the founders of GreyOrange, another robot as a service company, SamayKohli and Akash Gupta. Accel had led the Series A funding which took place in 2019.

Global opportunity

“Industrial automation is the next big global opportunity and we are excited to partner with Haber, a leader in this space. Haber has a compelling value proposition, with its superior proprietary technology, exceptional multi-disciplinary team and deep subject expertise, to disrupt this space not just in India but globally. Going forward, not just productivity but sustainability and environmental consciousness will play an equally important role in decision making, which puts Haber at a distinct competitive advantage” said Raja Kumar, founder and CEO of Ascent Capital.

Vivek Mathur, partner at Elevation Capital, said Haber is driving the change in the manufacturing industry from the forefront through its customer-friendly technology. One can now focus on strategic planning and action while Haber collects and processes data and uncovers hidden potential.

Joining hands with HABER, Pratik Agarwal, Principal at Accel, said, “Unless shortcomings in the manufacturing sector are being worked upon, we cannot grow exponentially. Haber has brought forward a well designed AI solution that supports manufacturing in battling resource shortages and inefficiencies, boosting the economy. While there's a lot of noise around AI, they are one of the few teams that have delivered tremendous customer value and it’s evident from their fast-growing deployments.”

Going ahead the company will use the fresh funding to expand its reach across new geographies and industries, with a goal to save over 400 billion litres of water in the next two years and to deploy over 10,000 eLIXAs in the next 5 years.