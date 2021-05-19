Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Ashok Soota-promoted Happiest Minds on Wednesday said it had executed a digital transformation project for Coca Cola Bottling Company United (Coca-Cola United) for streamlining its order management with the help of robotic process automation (RPA).
Coca-Cola United (it isn’t owned by Coca-Cola) collaborated with Happiest Minds to create a master automated service agent, Asa, which consists of several bots built on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power platforms.
With this automated system, Coca-Cola United resurrected high-value strategic projects that it couldn’t tackle earlier because of the constraints of legacy apps, it said.
“The new, simplified process frees the dedicated CRM agent, allowing orders from all channels, such as inbound and outbound call centre agents, field service sales representatives at customer sites, and via a customer self-service portal,'' said the Alabama-based bottling firm.
